Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 11th, 2020

    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang

     

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation(NMC)is setting up a 5,000-bed capacity ‘COVID-19 Centre’here as part of proactive measure to tackle the outbreak ofthe novel coronavirus, the civic chief said on Monday.

    Already, 500 beds are available for use at the centre. NMC commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the municipalcorporation is setting up the mega ‘COVID-19 Centre’ at theRadha Swani Satsang premises near Yerla.

    “We have already set up 500 beds and have madeprovision for 2,500 beds more and if need arises, it can beincreased up to 5,000 beds.

    “This arrangement has been made in case the number ofpatients increases suddenly,” said Mundhe. There are already several other COVID-19 care centres(quarantine facilities) functional in the city.

    Mundhe said the new facility would not be neededimmediately as currently the number of positive patients wasless than 300 in the city.


    Happening Nagpur
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Nagpur Crime News
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Banks move to contain loss, cuts credit card limit by 30%-90%, customers in tizzy
    Banks move to contain loss, cuts credit card limit by 30%-90%, customers in tizzy
    Maharashtra News
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    Hindi News
    श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों की आवाजाही को लेकर नई गाइडलाइंस जारी
    श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों की आवाजाही को लेकर नई गाइडलाइंस जारी
    गोंदिया: जिसका कोई नहीं उसका तो खुदा है यारों
    गोंदिया: जिसका कोई नहीं उसका तो खुदा है यारों
    Trending News
    Nagpur police chief visits Panjri naka to review interstate transport of migrants
    Nagpur police chief visits Panjri naka to review interstate transport of migrants
    Railways to begin few train services from May 12
    Railways to begin few train services from May 12
    Featured News
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    COVID-19 patients can end home isolation after 17 days
    COVID-19 patients can end home isolation after 17 days
    Trending In Nagpur
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों की आवाजाही को लेकर नई गाइडलाइंस जारी
    श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों की आवाजाही को लेकर नई गाइडलाइंस जारी
    Nagpur police chief visits Panjri naka to review interstate transport of migrants
    Nagpur police chief visits Panjri naka to review interstate transport of migrants
    Nagpur doc arrested for posting hate message against religious community
    Nagpur doc arrested for posting hate message against religious community
    ‘त्यांना’ हिणवू नका, ‘त्यांच्या’ कुटुंबाला आधार द्या…!
    ‘त्यांना’ हिणवू नका, ‘त्यांच्या’ कुटुंबाला आधार द्या…!
    बुद्ध जयंती के अवसर पर गर्जना जनक्रांति संघटन ने नागरिकों को दिया भोजनदान
    बुद्ध जयंती के अवसर पर गर्जना जनक्रांति संघटन ने नागरिकों को दिया भोजनदान
    नागपूरच्या रहिवाशाचा दुबईत कोरोनाने मृत्यू
    नागपूरच्या रहिवाशाचा दुबईत कोरोनाने मृत्यू
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145