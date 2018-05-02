5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation(NMC)is setting up a 5,000-bed capacity ‘COVID-19 Centre’here as part of proactive measure to tackle the outbreak ofthe novel coronavirus, the civic chief said on Monday.

Already, 500 beds are available for use at the centre. NMC commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the municipalcorporation is setting up the mega ‘COVID-19 Centre’ at theRadha Swani Satsang premises near Yerla.

“We have already set up 500 beds and have madeprovision for 2,500 beds more and if need arises, it can beincreased up to 5,000 beds.

“This arrangement has been made in case the number ofpatients increases suddenly,” said Mundhe. There are already several other COVID-19 care centres(quarantine facilities) functional in the city.

Mundhe said the new facility would not be neededimmediately as currently the number of positive patients wasless than 300 in the city.