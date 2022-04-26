5 Tug of War players of Anjuman Engg College selected in Nagpur University team

Advertisement

Nagpur: Five of Tug of War players of Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology have been selected in RTM Nagpur University’s Men & Women Team to participate in All India Inter University Championship organized by Kannur University in Kerala. The competition will be held from May 5 to 8, 2022. The University team will leave for Kerala on May 2.

The five Tug of War players are Aniket Kapse- 8th Semester Civil Engg, Aman Kumar Shaha- 8th Semester Mechanical Engg, Aaliya Arshiya- 1st Semester Computer Science Engg, Chetna Hurmade- 8th Semester Mechanical Engg. Aatika Syed -8th Semester Computer Science Engg is selected as standby in RTM Nagpur University Team.

All the players of Anjuman Engineering College thanked Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, Director, Department of Sports & Physical Education, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Dhairyasheel Shute, Secretary, Nagpur District Tug of War Association and Principal Dr. Syed Mohammad Ali. The Principal highly appreciated all the Tug of War players for their great achievement and Anjuman Engineering College Sports Head Dr.Zakir S. Khan, because of his Tug of War coaching AnjumanEngg College is 8th time RTM Nagpur University Champion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement