5 students of residential school in Odisha test positive for encephalitis

Five inmates of a residential school at Soro in Odisha’s Balasore district have tested positive for encephalitis, doctors said.

Five of out of 29 sick girl students, who fell ill in ‘Purubai Kanyashram’, residential school have tested positive for encephalitis, Dr Sasanka Sekhar Choudhury of District Headquarters Hospital, Balasore told to PTI on Monday.

“Five ailing students have been detected with encephalitis positive from their blood sample test and are under treatment at Balasore district headquarters hospital,” he said.

All other ailing students are symptomatic and under observation and admitted in Balasore hospital said the doctor, adding that on Monday morning six ailing students have been shifted to Balasore from Soro hospital.

On Friday evening three students became ill at the Kanyashram complaining of severe headache, vomiting, loose motion and nausea and they were first taken to nearby Soro hospital and later shifted to Balasore hospital where one student of class 10 died, the official said.

