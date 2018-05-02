5 Interesting Facts About Andar Bahar Game

Andar Bahar game of cards with its origin in India, established on probabilities of halves. It was originated in South India but soon spread quickly throughout the country in a way that Hollywood has now booked its place even in online casinos. In fact, you can now also play Andar Bahar Live in a casino if you like! The basic set up makes the game extremely popular in India, where roadside casinos permits the game to be played, without any need for change in infrastructure to be set up or spent in. Furthermore, it also makes creating software for the game to be played online easily.

The theme regarding Andar Bahar continues beyond this type of gambling in specific and available on online gambling platforms internationally as well. A whole set of legal issues put a stop to offline gambling from ever taking shape in India, this inevitably restricts the offline casino operators to function on costly offshore in private yachts, accessible only to the rich. Thus, Indian gambling laws favors pleasure in ways it should not. But considering that is a truth, the only other feasible option for the average gambler is online gambling.

With availability of thrilling games Like Andar Bahar surpassing boundaries to be present online, there is no reason to worry. Not only is online gambling legal, but in a lot of ways it is safer, more private and convenient to those that don’t intend to risk being judged for their choice of gambling or don’t want to gamble in human existence. Taking this into account, we can explore into Andar Bahar more.

1) Rules regulating the game:

Andar Bahar is played using a single deck of cards, where the chances of winning are 50%.

There are two positions for cards, one at the left of the player and the other on the right. The first is known as ‘Andar’ and the latter, ‘Bahar’. A card is pulled out by the dealer and shown to the player, after which, the player bets on whether a card of an equivalent value will appear on either the Andar or the Bahar side. The dealer now starts placing cards, one on each side successively, till a card of the similar value falls on one or the other side. The side on which the card lands, decides the result of the game. If the card falls on the side which the player chose, he not only wins but also ends up making twice the money he bet, while if the card lands on the other side, player loses the game. If the first card drawn is from a black suit, the drawings of cards must necessarily begin from Andar. And, If it starts with the red suit, then the dealing begins from Bahar.

2) How does one win at Andar Bahar?

Game is declared to be won when a card of similar value is drawn, if it appears on the side of the first drawn card, the pay-out aggregates to a 90% increase over and above the original amount. Nevertheless, if it appears on the other side, the pay-out aggregates to a 100% increase from the original value.

3) What are the pay-outs at Andar Bahar?

If the initial bet made was of INR 100, assuming the card falls on the similar side as of the original card, the pay-out turn out to be INR 190, and if the card falls on the opposite side, payout will be INR 200.

4) Live Andar Bahar

If you enjoy human interaction in your game sessions, and the idea of interacting with the dealer and your opponent players in real time excites you, the live version on Andar Bahar is the one for you. Live Andar Bahar imitates real world gambling in many ways. A live stream in high definition is presented on your screen, where a real human dealer takes your bets, and plays your turns, and as they do, winnings and losses are visible on your screen, all live. While Live Andar Bahar have its reasonable share of excitement, you must have a decent internet connection to get rid of any latency or lag for a smooth Andar Bahar live experience.

5) Virtual Andar Bahar:

Virtual Andar Bahar is basically the online casino version of the game that depends on software and AI to manage bets and process winnings for a player. While those who enjoy the thrill and joy of gambling with real dealers face to face may dislike this version of Andar Bahar, But it is a delight for the introverts who wants to try their hand at gambling but are unable to find the courage to do it in the real world. Softwares have added benefits as well. Virtual version only avoids cheating and other misconducts, by removing the need for a dealer, it also ensures a smoother, quicker and an error free gambling experience.