Advertisement

Nagpur: The BJP on Tuesday released the fourth list for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections with names of two candidates in it.

The fourth list released by the BJP includes the names of Sudhir Laxmanrao Parwe and Narendra Lalchandji Mehta. Parwe is being fielded from Umred (SC) while Mehta is being fielded from Mira Bhayandar.

Today’s Rate Teusday 29 Oct. 2024 Gold 24 KT 79,200 /- Gold 22 KT 73,700 /- Silver / Kg 98200 /- Platinum 44000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

October 29 is the last day to file nominations for the State, which goes to polls on November 20.

Advertisement