    Published On : Fri, Jul 3rd, 2020

    45 test positive, cases surge to 1668 in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The city reported 45 new cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) by Friday morning. With the latest development, the cases of virus borne disease have surged to 1668 in the Second Capital of the State.

    Out of 45, 30 cases belonged to Nagpur Central Jail that were tested positive for global pandemic at NEERI Lab while 14 cases were tested positive at AIIMS.

    Though, city continues to shine with astonishing recovery rate as over 1288 i.e. significantly more numbers of patients under treatment currently, have successfully treated with the disease. Unfortunately, so far, 25 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease, of which 10 are from outside of Nagpur.

