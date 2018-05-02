434 Covidiots undergo RAT on Nagpur streets, 18 test positive

Nagpur: 18 people tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) during the second day of spot Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in association with Nagpur Police to reduce unnecessary movement of people.

RAT was conducted on 434 people till 6 pm on Sunday at various nakabandi points across the city. Out of which 18 persons were found positive for the virus borne disease. They were immediately rushed to an institutional quarantine centre by the cops. Those negative were advised to go in for an RTPCR test at the earliest.

With beefed up police presence coupled with health staff, total 200 vehicles were seized during the drive while challan was issued to 102 people for not wearing masks while 364 persons were penalised for not practicing social distancing.

It is pertinent to mention that the administration has decided to conduct RAT of those roaming on streets without valid reason. On testing positive, they will be sent to institutional quarantine for 14-days.

It may be mentioned that the cops are continuously urging people to not to come on streets without valid reason. But some people are not ready mend their ways and unnecessarily roaming on the streets. Following this the administration came up with such drive to deter unnecessary movement.



