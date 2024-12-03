400+ School Vehicles Lack Fitness Certificates, Risking Safety

Advertisement





Nagpur: Nagpur’s Regional Transport Office (RTO) has raised serious concerns over the safety of school transportation in the city. According to RTO data and officials’ reports, a significant number of school vehicles are operating without valid fitness certificates, endangering the lives of children.

As per statistics from Nagpur city RTO and Deputy RTO, a total of 2,206 school vehicles are registered in the city. Alarmingly, about 400 of these vehicles — including 143 buses and 53 vans — are running without the mandatory fitness certification. These figures are as of October 31, 2024.

Vehicles without fitness certificates often lack critical safety components, such as functional brakes, proper steering, and other essential mechanisms, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. Operating such vehicles not only violates the law but also puts children’s safety in jeopardy.

Officials stress that allowing vehicles with expired fitness certificates to ply on the roads poses a dual threat: legal violations and heightened chances of mishaps. This calls for urgent action from authorities, schools, and parents to ensure strict compliance with safety standards.