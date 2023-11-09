4-yr-old girl dies tragically as shoe rack falls on her in Nagpur

Nagpur: Tragedy struck a family in Madhav Nagari, Isasani under MIDC police area recently. As the family was cleaning their house in view of Diwali, their 4-year old daughter died after an old wooden shoe rack kept in the courtyard of her house fell on her.

Ekvira (4), daughter of Rajesh Papuram Gehlot (26), a resident of Plot No 401, Ranjana Hills, Madhav Nagari, Isasani, was playing in the courtyard of her house. Suddenly, the wooden shoe rack fell on her. Ekvira suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Digdoh Hills where she succumbed to her injuries.

After recording the statement of the deceased’s father, MIDC Police registered an accidental death case. Further investigation is on.

