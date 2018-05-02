4-year-old girl sexually exploited in Pardi

Nagpur: Pardi police have detained a man allegedly for sexually exploiting a 4-year-old on Sunday evening. Listening to the screams some locals reportedly intervened into matter and apprehended the accused identified Jawahar Vaidya and thrashed him before handing him over to the Pardi police.

According to police sources, the accused is a cousin brother of the local BJP corporator. However, the BJP leader has contented that his relationship with his cousin brother has been deteriorated.