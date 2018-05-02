Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Dec 2nd, 2019

4 MCOCA accused arrested for illegal liquor trade

Nagpur: Ambazari police have taken custody of four MCOCA accused from Central Jail on production warrant in connection with illegal transportation of liquor.

The accused have been identified as Shivprasad alias Shiva Murli Manohar Bejankiwar (29), a resident of Yavatmal district; Sheikh alias Gol Nawaz Khan Izaz Khan (29), a resident of Utthan Nagar; Suraj Saroj Choudhary (25), a resident of Balaji Nagar, Hingna Road and Atharv Pamod Khadakhadi (23), a resident of Bharat Nagar, Amravati Road and Rushikesh Eknath Teltumbde (21), a resident of Telang Nagar, Yavatmal.

Ambazari Police had seized 6,000 bottles of liquor worth Rs 1,56,000/- from a Mahindra XUV 500 (MH-03/BJ-9979) which was parked near Campus Chowk on Amravati Road on July 24. During investigation, the police learnt involvement of the accused in the crime, said a police officer..

Under the guidance of DCP Zone II Vinita Shahu, the arrest was made by PI Ambazari Vijay Kare, ASI Ashish Kohale and staff including Santosh Wankhede, Shrikant Uikey,Yogesh Katarpwar, Sachin Bansode, Ankush Ghati and others

Happening Nagpur
Anisha sharma qualifies for the miss universe 2020, selections to be held at mumbai
Anisha sharma qualifies for the miss universe 2020, selections to be held at mumbai
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Nagpur Crime News
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
4 MCOCA accused arrested for illegal liquor trade
4 MCOCA accused arrested for illegal liquor trade
Maharashtra News
बेवारस बॅगमधील बॅटरीने उडविली खळबळ
बेवारस बॅगमधील बॅटरीने उडविली खळबळ
परिक्षार्थिनी रेल्वे स्थानक फुल्ल
परिक्षार्थिनी रेल्वे स्थानक फुल्ल
Hindi News
नागपुर में फिर लौटा फर्जी स्कीम
नागपुर में फिर लौटा फर्जी स्कीम
बुलढाना पहुंचा टिपेश्वर का टी1 सी1 बाघ
बुलढाना पहुंचा टिपेश्वर का टी1 सी1 बाघ
Trending News
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
CM Uddhav orders review of bullet train project
CM Uddhav orders review of bullet train project
Featured News
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Will come back, says LoP Fadnavis after Uddhav’s jibe
Will come back, says LoP Fadnavis after Uddhav’s jibe
Trending In Nagpur
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
नागपुर में फिर लौटा फर्जी स्कीम
नागपुर में फिर लौटा फर्जी स्कीम
बेवारस बॅगमधील बॅटरीने उडविली खळबळ
बेवारस बॅगमधील बॅटरीने उडविली खळबळ
परिक्षार्थिनी रेल्वे स्थानक फुल्ल
परिक्षार्थिनी रेल्वे स्थानक फुल्ल
VIA’s Lady Wing to conduct ‘SALES’
VIA’s Lady Wing to conduct ‘SALES’
4 MCOCA accused arrested for illegal liquor trade
4 MCOCA accused arrested for illegal liquor trade
बुलढाना पहुंचा टिपेश्वर का टी1 सी1 बाघ
बुलढाना पहुंचा टिपेश्वर का टी1 सी1 बाघ
महापौर निधि से शहर भर में सार्वजनिक शौचालय
महापौर निधि से शहर भर में सार्वजनिक शौचालय
खेलों के मैदान पर प्रर्दशनी की अनुमती देनेवाले अधिकारीयो की युवक कांग्रेस करेंगी बैट से धुनाई
खेलों के मैदान पर प्रर्दशनी की अनुमती देनेवाले अधिकारीयो की युवक कांग्रेस करेंगी बैट से धुनाई
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145