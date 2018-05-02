4 MCOCA accused arrested for illegal liquor trade

Nagpur: Ambazari police have taken custody of four MCOCA accused from Central Jail on production warrant in connection with illegal transportation of liquor.

The accused have been identified as Shivprasad alias Shiva Murli Manohar Bejankiwar (29), a resident of Yavatmal district; Sheikh alias Gol Nawaz Khan Izaz Khan (29), a resident of Utthan Nagar; Suraj Saroj Choudhary (25), a resident of Balaji Nagar, Hingna Road and Atharv Pamod Khadakhadi (23), a resident of Bharat Nagar, Amravati Road and Rushikesh Eknath Teltumbde (21), a resident of Telang Nagar, Yavatmal.

Ambazari Police had seized 6,000 bottles of liquor worth Rs 1,56,000/- from a Mahindra XUV 500 (MH-03/BJ-9979) which was parked near Campus Chowk on Amravati Road on July 24. During investigation, the police learnt involvement of the accused in the crime, said a police officer..

Under the guidance of DCP Zone II Vinita Shahu, the arrest was made by PI Ambazari Vijay Kare, ASI Ashish Kohale and staff including Santosh Wankhede, Shrikant Uikey,Yogesh Katarpwar, Sachin Bansode, Ankush Ghati and others