    Published On : Sun, May 10th, 2020
    4 held for spreading rumours on Shah’s health

    Four people were arrested on Saturday for spreading rumours about Home Minister Amit Shah’s health.

    They four people were detained in Gujarat- two from Bhavnagar and the other two from Ahmedabad.

    Earlier on Saturday, Amit Shah said he is absolutely healthy and not suffering from any disease.

    In a statement on Twitter, the BJP chief said rumours about his health conditions are being spread through social media.

    In the statement, he cited his responsibility as the home minister at this time when the world is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic as what has kept him busy. “When this (rumours) was brought to my attention, I thought I would let people enjoy their fantasies which is why I did not respond any earlier.”

    “However, my party workers and lakhs of well-wishers have been expressing concerns for the past two days and I cannot neglect their worries. This is why I want to state clearly today that I am absolutely healthy and not suffering from any illness,” Amit Shah said.


