4 goons arrested for creating ruckus in Chariot Bar in Dharampeth

Nagpur: Sitabuldi police have arrested four goons who created ruckus in a beer bar in Dharampeth and tried to export money. The goons also attacked the manager of the beer bar over bill money.

According to police, the four accused namely Darshan Anil Yadav (28), Sonu Ashok Gondade (28), Anand Ashok Gondade (33), all residents of Walmiki Nagar, Gokulpeth, and Naresh Ajabrao Meshram (37), resident of Dawlameti, Wadi, went to Chariot Bar and Restaurant in Dharampeth around 11.30 pm on Thursday. The four accused enjoyed liquor and food. But when the bar manager Raja Vishwambhar Prasad Mishra (30), resident of Ganganagar, Katol Road, demanded bill money of Rs 1400, the four goons threatened him and demanded extortion money every month. The four accused also picked up a quarrel with a customer and when the manager Mishra tried to intervene, they attacked him with an empty beer bottle and inflicted injury on his head. According to the manager, the goons regularly enjoyed liquor and refused to pay bill money.