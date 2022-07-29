4 confirmed Monkeypox cases in India so far: Govt

Advertisement

Four confirmed cases of Monkeypox disease, three from Kerala and one from Delhi, have been reported in the country as on July 27, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

No death due to Monkeypox disease has been reported in the country, Pawar said in a written reply.

There is an increasing trend in the trajectory of COVID-19 cases in certain states and UTs, since May 2022, he said.

According to the current guidelines for International arrivals issued on February 10, 2022, international travellers to India are required to either upload a negative RT-PCR test report or upload a COVID-19 vaccination completion certificate on Air Suvidha portal, Pawar said responding to a question.

A subsection (2 per cent of the total passengers in a flight) are required to undergo random testing on arrival in India.

The Union Health Ministry provides required technical support to all states and Union Territories and has stipulated to them public health actions. The ministry also provides requisite support to the states and UTs to enhance preparedness and response capacities against COVID-19.

