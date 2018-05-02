Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Wed, Mar 17th, 2021
    4 booked for not wearing mask on flight

    In a first, four passengers have been booked for not adhering to Covid norms on board an Alliance Air flight on Tuesday.

    All four travellers have been handed over to security agencies on arrival in Delhi.

    The airline has initiated action against them under ‘unruly’ flyer rules. This could mean a ban on their flying on at least Alliance Air for some time.

    According to sources, four passengers on 9I-614 Jammu-Delhi refused to wear masks despite being repeatedly being asked to do so by pilots and the cabin crew.

