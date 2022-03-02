37 women to ride 75km to celebrate Women’s Day

In an historic first in central India, 37 cyclists have registered for an all-woman ride organized by Nagpur Randonneurs to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The registration is free.

The Nagpur-Saoner-Nagpur ride will start at Freedom Park Metro Station at 5.30 am on March 6. The participants have 5 hours to cover the 75km distance.

While Sanchita Bhagadkar is the youngest participant at 19 years, Anne Wilkinson is the oldest at 59. Super Randonneurs Swati Kulkarni and Jyoti Diwani will lead the pack, which will be supported by a team of male volunteers.

The volunteers will provide hydration and nutrition to the participants.

All participants completing the ride will get specially designed T-shirts and certificates of accomplishment.

For details, call Nagpur Randonneurs at 77560 35130.