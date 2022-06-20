37 students of Shyam Karate Academy win 66 medals in Karate Championship

Advertisement

Nagpur: In the recently organized 7th NSKAI All India Open Karate Championship 2022 at Hyderabad, 37 players of Shyam Karate Academy won 66 medals (Gold 27, Silver 10 and 29 Bronze) in kata and kumite event. The event was organised by National Shotokan Karate Association of India.

The Sensei Sanjay Ingole, Director and Chief Instructor of NSKA India was the brain behind organizing such a great tournament for students to showcase their talent on this huge platform.

All the winning players gave the credit of their success to the Director of Shyam Karate Academy, Sensei Shyamsunder Verma and senior instructor Sensei Roshani Chavan.

The players were helped by the Director of Pride English School Pratigya Thakur and Director of Shubham English School Vilas Thawle.

Results:

Gold Medal winners are Devansh Attargade (Kata and Kumite), Atharv Kadoo, (Kata and Kumite) Roshan Sharma (Kata), Roshani Chavhan (Kumite), Shlok Fating(Kata), Mansi Hirudkar (Kata), Pratik Badghaiya (Kata and Kumite), Ajinkya Tarale (Kata and Kumite), Tanupriya Khobragade (Kata), Aman Naikane (Kata) Poonam Chauragade (Kata and Kumite), Ayush Gupta (Kata and Kumite), Yog Chikram (Kata and Kumite), Niranjan Samanataray (Kumite), Shyamsunder Verma (Kata), Navya Gaikwad (Kumite). Bishesh Dhal( Kata), Avinash Jha (Kata), Rushabh Gharde(Kumite), and Aditi Bais (Kumite).

Silver Medal winners are Navya Gaikwad (Kumite), Nandini Wahane (Kata), Aman Naikane (Kumite), Mansi Hirudkar (Kumite), Shubhankar Dhal (Kata), Smutisneha Nanda (Kata), Sailesh Rajbhar (Kata), Aditi Bais(Kata) , Tanupriya Khobragade (Kumite), and Krishnananad Nishad (Kata).

Bronze Medal winners are Pratyusha Gotmare (Kata and Kumite), Roshani Chavhan (Kata), Komal Sayam (Kata), Nandini Wahane (Kumite), Shubhankar Dhal (Kumite), Bishesh Dhal (Kumite), Sailesh Rajbhar (Kumite), Smutisneha Nanda (Bronze) Ritika Jaiswal(Kata), Shyamsunder Verma(Kumite), Vipin Shrivastav( Bronze and Kumite), Rushabh Gharde( Kata), Nikhil Rawat (Kata and Kumite), Kirti Naik (Kata), Sachit Barsagade (Kata and Kumite), Vikas Nishad (Kata), Niranjan Samantaray (Kata), Ayush Mishra (Kata), Krishnanand Nishad ( Kumite), Lokansh Bokde (Kata and Kumite), and Simran Sharma.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement