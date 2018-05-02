Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Dec 31st, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

34 trains hit due to low visibility in Delhi

As many as 34 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

The delay in train varies from 15 hours to one hour. Long-distance trains such as Bhubaneshwar- Anand Vihar Odisha Sampark Kranti Express (12819) was delayed by 15 hours on Tuesday morning whereas Puri- Anand Vihar Neelanchal (12875) is running late by 13 hours. Lucknow- Delhi Gomti Express is running late by 5 hours while Amritsar- New Delhi Intercity is late by over an hour.

Meanwhile, flight operations are normal at the Delhi Airport.

On Monday, dense fog engulfed northern parts of the country. Delhi-NCR witnessed disruption in traffic movement as visibility dropped drastically low.

Due to bad weather, flight and railway operations were affected too on Monday. The Delhi Airport authority had urged the passengers to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Happening Nagpur
Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Nagpur Crime News
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
Two sisters robbed of mangalsutras at Satsang pandal in Reshimbagh
Two sisters robbed of mangalsutras at Satsang pandal in Reshimbagh
Maharashtra News
नविन वर्षाच्या पूर्व संध्येला शिस्तबद्ध वाहनचालकांचा गौरव
नविन वर्षाच्या पूर्व संध्येला शिस्तबद्ध वाहनचालकांचा गौरव
अनिल देशमुख होणार महाराष्ट्राचे नवे गृहमंत्री?
अनिल देशमुख होणार महाराष्ट्राचे नवे गृहमंत्री?
Hindi News
पूर्व विधायक स्वर्गीय निकोसे की जयंती पर प्रभाग ९ में १ करोड़ के कार्यों का भूमिपूजन
पूर्व विधायक स्वर्गीय निकोसे की जयंती पर प्रभाग ९ में १ करोड़ के कार्यों का भूमिपूजन
मनपा का गाना ‘ गाड़ीवाला आया घर से कचरा निकाल ‘ हुआ काफी लोकप्रिय
मनपा का गाना ‘ गाड़ीवाला आया घर से कचरा निकाल ‘ हुआ काफी लोकप्रिय
Trending News
Will Anil Deshmukh be Maha’s new Home Minister?
Will Anil Deshmukh be Maha’s new Home Minister?
Nagpur police set to guard Orange City on New Year’s Eve
Nagpur police set to guard Orange City on New Year’s Eve
Featured News
वीडिओ: कड़ाके की ठंड में शहर में हुई बारिश
वीडिओ: कड़ाके की ठंड में शहर में हुई बारिश
Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM
Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM
Trending In Nagpur
Budding poets spellbind audience at “Ek Dastaan”
Budding poets spellbind audience at “Ek Dastaan”
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
मनपा का गाना ‘ गाड़ीवाला आया घर से कचरा निकाल ‘ हुआ काफी लोकप्रिय
मनपा का गाना ‘ गाड़ीवाला आया घर से कचरा निकाल ‘ हुआ काफी लोकप्रिय
Two sisters robbed of mangalsutras at Satsang pandal in Reshimbagh
Two sisters robbed of mangalsutras at Satsang pandal in Reshimbagh
नविन वर्षाच्या पूर्व संध्येला शिस्तबद्ध वाहनचालकांचा गौरव
नविन वर्षाच्या पूर्व संध्येला शिस्तबद्ध वाहनचालकांचा गौरव
वीडिओ: कड़ाके की ठंड में शहर में हुई बारिश
वीडिओ: कड़ाके की ठंड में शहर में हुई बारिश
New Year gift: Aapli Bus drivers, conductors to get Rs 5000 salary hike
New Year gift: Aapli Bus drivers, conductors to get Rs 5000 salary hike
Will Anil Deshmukh be Maha’s new Home Minister?
Will Anil Deshmukh be Maha’s new Home Minister?
Finally, NMC’s Khau Galli at Gandhisagar Lake to start from Jan 5
Finally, NMC’s Khau Galli at Gandhisagar Lake to start from Jan 5
सैकड़ो गुंडों का नया साल जेल में बीतेगा.
सैकड़ो गुंडों का नया साल जेल में बीतेगा.
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145