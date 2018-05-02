Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Dec 25th, 2019

30,000 women get uterus removed to earn during menstruation, Raut tells Thackeray; urges for help

nitin raut

Nagpur: Nitin Raut, who is chairman of the AICC’s scheduled caste department on Wednesday, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to take some significant steps to help the women working in the sugarcane fields of the state.

Raut informed Thackeray, that there are around 30,000 poor women who underwent a hysterectomy, a surgery to remove a woman’s uterus, as they could not work during their menstrual cycle and were not getting paid.

The Congress leader urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister to take requisite measures so that women do not land in a situation where they put their lives at risk to earn a livelihood.

Happening Nagpur
S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World
S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World
In pictures: Christmas Eve 2019 Nagpur
In pictures: Christmas Eve 2019 Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Pachpaoli police rescue 83 bovines in Mahendra Nagar area
Pachpaoli police rescue 83 bovines in Mahendra Nagar area
Gang of 5 conmen cheat man of Rs 13.60 lakh on pretext of jobs to his sons
Gang of 5 conmen cheat man of Rs 13.60 lakh on pretext of jobs to his sons
Maharashtra News
स्थायी समिती सभापती व जलप्रदाय समिती सभापतींनी केली ‘खाऊ गल्ली’च्या कामाची पाहणी
स्थायी समिती सभापती व जलप्रदाय समिती सभापतींनी केली ‘खाऊ गल्ली’च्या कामाची पाहणी
पक्ष्यांच्या प्रजातींचे वास्तव्य पक्षी निरीक्षकांना 55 स्थलांतरित पक्ष्यांचे आकर्षण
पक्ष्यांच्या प्रजातींचे वास्तव्य पक्षी निरीक्षकांना 55 स्थलांतरित पक्ष्यांचे आकर्षण
Hindi News
गोंदिया : CAA के समर्थन में विशाल मार्च
गोंदिया : CAA के समर्थन में विशाल मार्च
शहर में मनाया नागरिकों ने क्रिसमस, चर्चो में रही भीड़
शहर में मनाया नागरिकों ने क्रिसमस, चर्चो में रही भीड़
Trending News
Beware before you booze this 31st night! Get license first, says Excise Dept
Beware before you booze this 31st night! Get license first, says Excise Dept
Pride comes before a fall! The similarities in Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results
Pride comes before a fall! The similarities in Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results
Featured News
Video : Nagpur CP Dr B K Upadhyay stresses need for social policing in 2020
Video : Nagpur CP Dr B K Upadhyay stresses need for social policing in 2020
Pride comes before a fall! The similarities in Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results
Pride comes before a fall! The similarities in Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results
Trending In Nagpur
BJP candidates file nominations for ZP, PS polls in Kamptee
BJP candidates file nominations for ZP, PS polls in Kamptee
Carols and cakes galore as Nagpur celebrates Christmas in fascinating ways
Carols and cakes galore as Nagpur celebrates Christmas in fascinating ways
शहर में मनाया नागरिकों ने क्रिसमस, चर्चो में रही भीड़
शहर में मनाया नागरिकों ने क्रिसमस, चर्चो में रही भीड़
Pachpaoli police rescue 83 bovines in Mahendra Nagar area
Pachpaoli police rescue 83 bovines in Mahendra Nagar area
Gang of 5 conmen cheat man of Rs 13.60 lakh on pretext of jobs to his sons
Gang of 5 conmen cheat man of Rs 13.60 lakh on pretext of jobs to his sons
महंगी शिक्षा के विरोध में राष्ट्रीय ग्राहक दिवस पर प्रदर्शन
महंगी शिक्षा के विरोध में राष्ट्रीय ग्राहक दिवस पर प्रदर्शन
MIDC police nab gang of 3 robbers planning dacoity
MIDC police nab gang of 3 robbers planning dacoity
ACB files new affidavit over Pawar clean chit
ACB files new affidavit over Pawar clean chit
Two young girls end lives in MIDC, Hingna
Two young girls end lives in MIDC, Hingna
21-year-old Nagpur woman concocts own kidnapping story
21-year-old Nagpur woman concocts own kidnapping story
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145