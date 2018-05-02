Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 4th, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    30 Maharashtra cops died of COVID-19 so far

    Mumbai: At least 30 police personnel, including an officer, have so far died due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, while over 2,500 have tested positive for the disease, an official said on Thursday.

    Nearly 18 of the total 30 victims were working in the Mumbai Police force and contracted the deadly infection while implementing the lockdown orders, he said.

    “Till now, over 2,500 state police personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus and 30 of them, including an officer, have died,” the official said.

    As of now, the number of active cases in the police force stands at 1,510, including 191 officers, he said.

    Since the lockdown, the Maharashtra Police registered 1,22,484 offences under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and arrested 28,820 people in this connection, he said.

    More than one lakh calls were handled by various police control rooms across the state in connection with queries and complaints related to COVID-19 during the lockdown, he said.

    Besides, the police seized 77,435 vehicles, which were found moving on roads in violation of the lockdown norms.

    The police also collected fine worth Rs 6.38 crore for various offences during the lockdown, the official said. — PTI

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur scribe croons to boost morale of Corona commandos
    Video: Nagpur scribe croons to boost morale of Corona commandos
    Ramgarhia Forums distributes grocery kits to Sikh families
    Ramgarhia Forums distributes grocery kits to Sikh families
    Nagpur Crime News
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    गडचिरोलीत ट्रुनॅट (TrueNat) कोविड-19 तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    गडचिरोलीत ट्रुनॅट (TrueNat) कोविड-19 तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    जिल्हयातील आणखी सात जणांची कोरोनावर मात
    जिल्हयातील आणखी सात जणांची कोरोनावर मात
    Hindi News
    लॉक डाउन में 60 दिन चले अन्न छत्र का समापन
    लॉक डाउन में 60 दिन चले अन्न छत्र का समापन
    गोंदियाः निजी अस्पतालों में सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित दरों पर होगा कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज
    गोंदियाः निजी अस्पतालों में सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित दरों पर होगा कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज
    Trending News
    SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12
    SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12
    India registers new single-day spike with 9,304 cases
    India registers new single-day spike with 9,304 cases
    Featured News
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    30 Maharashtra cops died of COVID-19 so far
    30 Maharashtra cops died of COVID-19 so far
    Trending In Nagpur
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    लॉक डाउन में 60 दिन चले अन्न छत्र का समापन
    लॉक डाउन में 60 दिन चले अन्न छत्र का समापन
    SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12
    SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12
    FDA conducts special drive during lockdown
    FDA conducts special drive during lockdown
    गडचिरोलीत ट्रुनॅट (TrueNat) कोविड-19 तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    गडचिरोलीत ट्रुनॅट (TrueNat) कोविड-19 तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    जिल्हयातील आणखी सात जणांची कोरोनावर मात
    जिल्हयातील आणखी सात जणांची कोरोनावर मात
    लघु उद्योग और छोटे व्यापारियों को सरकार करे आर्थिक मदद : पूर्व मंत्री रमेश बंग
    लघु उद्योग और छोटे व्यापारियों को सरकार करे आर्थिक मदद : पूर्व मंत्री रमेश बंग
    ” Season 6, Ladies Special “A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB
    ” Season 6, Ladies Special “A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Opening liquor shops ok but sale of books objectionable, reacts school director
    Opening liquor shops ok but sale of books objectionable, reacts school director
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145