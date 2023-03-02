30 % Discount for all on Saturdays and Sundays

NAGPUR: After introducing Daily Pass for its commuters recently, Maha Metro Nagpur has now come up with another offer. Beginning this Saturday, Metro Nagpur Metro would offer 30 % `Weekend Discount’ on fare to all its commuters, across all the fare slabs. The Weekend Discount would be applicable only on Saturday and Sunday.

As per the new policy, apart from the tickets passengers using Maha card for travel will also be eligible for this discount. Every transaction – either cash or through Maha Card – that is performed on Saturday & Sunday will be discounted at 30% of normal fare. The passengers can use their existing Maha Cards directly at the Automatic Gates without the need to load any type of special pass on the Card.

Advertisement

It may be recalled that Maha Metro is giving 30 % discount to students across all categories till graduation level. This discount can be availed of even by those pursuing ITI or Diploma courses in various streams. This apart Nagpur Metro recently introduced Daily Pass for its commuters. Under this scheme, a commuter can buy Daily Pass for ₹ 100 and make unlimited trips across the Nagpur Metro Project on any given day.

The concept of Weekend Discount has been introduced to enable commuters to travel extensively for shopping, roaming and other purposes on those two days, at a much lower price. With the temperatures soaring, Metro offers a comfortable ride in air conditioned trains, which would be beneficial to commuters.

Maha Metro urges citizens to take benefit of this `Weekend Discount’ and travel extensively on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement