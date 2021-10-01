3 women trap 11-yr old girl for flesh trade, try to sell her virginity for Rs 40,000 in Nagpur

Nagpur: Acting on a tip off, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Crime Branch arrested three women pimps on the charges of luring an 11-year old girl and pushing her into flesh trade. Awfully, the accused trio tried to sell the kid girl’s virginity for Rs 40,000.

According to police, the mastermind Archana Shekhar Vaishampayan (39), resident of Kharbi, Wathoda, lured the 11-year old daughter of her friend with money and dragged her into flesh trade. Further, in her evil plan, the kingpin Archana hatched a conspiracy to sell the minor girl’s virginity for Rs 40,000 to a customer with the help of two accused women named Ranjana Chaturbhuj Meshram (45), a resident of Godhni, and Kavita Purshottam Nikhare (30), resident of Bangladesh, Pachpaoli.

On the pretext of celebrating the birthday of her 2-year old son, the accused Archana took the minor girl to a flat in Siddharth Residency, Om Nagar, Koradi. At the flat, the other accused Ranjana and Kavita contacted a customer and offered to sell the virginity of the girl for Rs 40,000.

However, police got the secret information about the nasty plan and sent a decoy customer to trap the accused trio. As decided the decoy customer went to the flat where the accused sent him to a room along with the girl for sex. Soon, the decoy customer alerted the cops who raided the place and rescued the minor girl. The police also arrested the three accused women.

An offence under Sections 366(A), 370, 370(A), 34 of the IPC read with Sections 3, 4, 5, 7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and Section 17 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and put the accused behind the bars. Further probe into the matter is on.

The action was initiated by SSB team comprising PI Sharad Kadam, API Vandana Mangate, Woman PSI Mangala Harde, constables Anil Ambade, Sunil Ingle, Sandip Changole, Rashid Sheikh, Ajay Paunikar, Manish Ramteke, Chetan Gedam, driver Sudhir Tiwari under the guidance of Addl CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane and ACP Nalavade.