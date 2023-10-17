3 tricksters booked for duping woman of Rs 3 crore in Nagpur

Nagpur: Pardi Police have launched a search for three tricksters who misled a woman by opening a bank account in her name and made fraudulent transactions worth Rs 3 crore in the past two-and-a-half months.

The accused have been identified as Salma Sujat Ali (30), a resident of Plot No 101, Shambhu Nagar, Tiranga Chowk, Koradi, Gajendra Akankar (42), a resident of Wathoda and one Harshal (bank employee).

The victim, Kanchan Prabhakar Meshram (30), a resident of Bhandewadi, in her complaint alleged that her friend Salma in connivance with Gajendra and Harshal misused her documents and procured a SIM card of Reliance Jio. With the assistance of Harshal, they opened an account in ICICI Bank in her name and made fraudulent transactions worth Rs 3 crore between July 17 and October 14, this year, she alleged. Kanchan Meshram also alleged the accused also prepared forged documents of a shop in her name and defrauded her.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 467,471 and 34 of the IPC against the accused. Further probe is underway.

