    3 terrorists, woman killed in encounter in J-K

    Three terrorists and a civilian woman were killed, while two Central Reserve Police Force personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in a predawn gunbattle on Thursday in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, officials said.

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality in Batamaloo area at around 2.30 am following information about the presence of terrorists there, the officials said.

    They said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on security forces.

    One civilian identified as Kaunsar Riyaz was killed in the firing, while two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured, the officials said.

    The injured personnel were taken to hospital and the operation was still in progress, they said.

    In the ensuing encounter, three unidentified terrorists were killed, police tweeted, adding the searches were still going on.

