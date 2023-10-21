3 Nagpur cops suspended for nexus with criminals

Nagpur: Three policemen were suspended by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar on Friday after WhatsApp chats among the policemen revealed ‘collection’ from illegal dens and smugglers.

The suspended cops have been identified as Naik Police Constable (NPC) Sudhir Kanojia, NPC Vedprakash Yadav, both attached to New Kamptee Police Station, and Head Constable Pappu Tarachand Yadav, attached to police headquarters.

A police official said that Pappu Yadav was in the Detection Branch (DB) Squad of the police station. Recently, he was transferred to Police Headquarters. Pappu Yadav, who was extorting money from illegal sand and coal transportation and also from the criminals of the area, forwarded the details to Sudhir Kanojia and Vedprakash Yadav. In a WhatsApp conversation, Pappu Yadav sent details of the extortion to Sudhir Kanojia and Vedprakash Yadav.

In one of the messages, it was mentioned that DB 1… 3000; DB2…. 3000 D2 PSI ..2..4000; ‘Collection wale ko 2000 Total 20,000. In another chat, Sudhir Kanojia received a message from one R Nikhil Gabhane in the chat that ‘Ye chalu’ ‘8801 cansal’. In a reply, Kanojia sent a message ‘Google Pay Ganesh Thapa’ and also forwarded Scanner.

During the investigation, senior police checked Yadav’s smartphone and found that he had suspicious transactions through Phone Pay. He received money from one Rizwan Khan whose brother Mohd Hussain was booked under NDPS Act for drug smuggling.

The police learnt that Yadav was in frequent touch with Rizwan Khan and received monetary benefits from him. The erring cops also quarrelled with an Assistant Police Inspector of the police station. After finding the policemen indulged in illegal ‘collection’, the CP suspended them from their duties.

