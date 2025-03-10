3 Nagpur athletes in Maharashtra team

Advertisement



Nagpur: Three athletes from Nagpur, Janhvi Hirudkar, Kashish Bhagat and Pranay Upase have been selected in the Maharashtra squad for the 20th Youth National Athletics Championship which is going to be held at Patna Sports Stadium in Patna from Monday.

In the recently held selection trials at Priyadarshini Park in Mumbai, Jhanvi, a student of Hindu Mulinchi Shala came first in the 1000m run. Similarly, Kashish, a student of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School and Junior College, emerged winner in the 400 metre runs.

Khel Foundation’s Upase too emerged winner in the 1000 metres run. On the basis of their performance, an Indian Youth team will be picked for the Asian meet, informed Sharad Suryawanshi, Secretary, Nagpur District Athletics Association.