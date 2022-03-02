3 more IAF planes to fly to Ukraine borders

Three more Indian Air Force aircraft are scheduled to fly to Poland, Hungary and Romania today to ramp up the Centre’s efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, informed IAF officials.

The Indian Air Force aircraft are carrying tents, blankets and other humanitarian aid and are to take off from Hindon airbase shortly.

Notably, one C-17 Globemaster took off at 4 am earlier today for Romania under ‘Operation Ganga’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine and asked the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts under ‘Operation Ganga’.

Sources said that leveraging the capacities of the Air Force will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame and it will also help to deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently.