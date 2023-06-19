3 men arrested for assaulting on-duty NMC employees with swords

Nagpur: Three persons were arrested by Ambazari police for assaulting two workers of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) when they were engaged in cleaning of nullah at Hill Road on Saturday. The employees sustained injuries on the palm and wrist in the assault, police said.

The accused have been identified as Piyush Gajanan Kalbande (19), Shailesh Prithviraj Bramhane (25) and Sameer Rupchand Dupare (29), all residents of Ambazari Tekdi, Bhim Chowk.

According to police, NMC employees Satpute and Vikram Chavan were performing their duties of cleaning a nullah using an excavator. At around 2 pm, the accused arrived at the location to consume alcohol and verbally abused the workers. In response, the employees confronted the unruly youths. The drunkards left the spot.

However, they later returned armed with sharp swords and gloves and launched a violent assault with the intention to harm or even kill the workers. During the altercation, Satpute suffered injuries on fingers, while Chavan sustained injuries to his left wrist while trying to defend themselves. The workers were admitted to hospital.

Ambazari police booked the three accused Piyush Kalbande, Shailesh Bramhane and Sameer Dupare under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act and placed them under arrest.

