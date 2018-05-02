3 labourers die after buried under soil at WCL’s work site in Kamptee Colliery

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, three labourers died after they were buried under a heap of soil at a work site in WCL’s Kamptee Colliery area on Friday.

According to reports, the incident took place when the three labourers were sitting on a massive heap of soil dug out at the work site. Suddenly, the soil caved in and buried the labourers under it. The three labourers died even before a rescue operation could be undertaken.

On being informed, a team of Kanhan police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Government Hospital in Kamptee for autopsy.

Meanwhile, President of HMS Union Shivkumar Yadav and Vice President of Zilla Parishad Sharad Donekar raised the matter with Talankar, Sub Area Manager of WCL’s Kamptee Colliery, who announced compensation of Rs 20,000 each to the kin of the deceased labourers.