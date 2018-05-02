3 ICADians hold Supremacy in Vidarbha Again in JEE- Main 2021 (Feb Attempt)

With your blessings ICAD students have once again proved their mettle & shown that they are the front runners of the Vidarbha region. ICADian Chinmay Bhusari is Vidarbha Topper in JEE Main 2021 (Feb Attempt). He scored 99.9568209 percentile and secured top position in Vidarbha.

ICADian Raiwat Bapat scored 99.9491696 percentile and secured 2nd position in Vidarbha and ICADian Ifrah Khan secured 99.9347515 percentile & became the Girls Topper of Vidarbha region.

Apart from them, others have done well too and its being expected that 500+ students will qualify in very first attempt of JEE-Main 2021.