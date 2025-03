3-Hour Water Supply Shutdown of Pench I, II, and III on March 26, 2025

Advertisement



Nagpur : On March 26, 2025, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have scheduled a 3-hour shutdown of the 33 kV Gorewada feeder for maintenance work on the 11 kV feeder from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM.

During this period, there will be no water supply from Pench I, II, and III Water Treatment Plants (WTP), affecting the following areas:

Gold Rate Monday 24 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,200 /- Gold 22 KT 82,000 /- Silver / Kg 98,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

1. Laxmi Nagar Zone:

• Laxmi Nagar Old CA

• Gayatri Nagar CA

• Pratap Nagar CA

• Khamla CA

• Takliseem CA

• Jaitala CA

• Trimurti Nagar CA

• Laxmi Nagar New CA

2. Dharampeth Zone:

• Ram Nagar ESR CA

• Ram Nagar GSR CA

• Futala Line

• Civil Lines DT

• Rifle Line

• Seminary Hills GSR CA

• Seminary Hills ESR CA

• Dabha CA

• Tekdi Wadi CA

• IBM DT

• GH-Buldi CA

3. Hanuman Nagar Zone:

• Chinchbhavan CA

4. Dhantoli Zone:

• Wanjari Nagar Old CA

• Wanjari Nagar New CA

• Reshimbagh CA

• Hanuman Nagar CA

5. Gandhibagh Zone:

• Sitabuldi Fort 1 CA

• Sitabuldi Fort 2 CA

• Killa Mahal CA

• Godrej Anandam CA

• GH-Medical Feeder

6. Satranjipura Zone:

• Boriyapura ESR CA

• Boriyapura Feeder

• Central Railway

• Vahan Thikana DT

7. Ashi Nagar Zone:

• Bezanbagh CA

8. Mangalwari Zone:

• Gittikhadan CA

• Gorewada GSR CA

• GH-Rajnagar CA

• GH-Sadar CA

Residents in these areas are advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously. Water supply will resume as per schedule once the maintenance work is completed.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or mail at contact@ocwindia.com.

Advertisement