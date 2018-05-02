Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    3 held for abducting youth from Khamla over friendship with girl

    Nagpur: Swift action spread over a few hours by Nagpur police led to the arrest of three people for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a 20-year-old man over his friendship with the kin of one of the accused, an official said on Friday.

    Prajwal Krishnarao Hajare was asked by accused Rajet Maurya (26) to meet him to discuss a gold mortgage issue on Thursday, after which the latter, along with history-sheeters Rohit Chavan (27) and Nitin Tyagi (27), kidnapped him, the official said.

    “Hajare was taken in a Ford Ecosport car from Khamla to Hingna where the three told him not to keep any contact with girl classmate. She is a relative of Maurya. When the three stepped out of the car for a while, Hajare informed his mother about his plight, and she approached Rana Pratap Nagar police station,” he said.

    A police team traced Hajare”s location by tracking his mobile phone coordinates and reached the site in Hingna, he said.

    “They spotted an Ecosport vehicle, approached it in plainclothes and nabbed Maurya, Chavan and Tyagi. Hajare was reunited with his family. The three have been charged with kidnapping and criminal intimidation. Chavan and Tyagi are history-sheeters,” he said.

