Published On : Thu, Dec 26th, 2019

3 goons attack two friends with swords, stones in Sadar

Nagpur: A group of three goons chased and attacked two friends with swords and stones in a bid to kill them over petty issue in Sadar police jurisdiction on Thursday noon. The accused have been booked and are being searched.

The complainant, Umesh Manoj Pasadelli (22), resident of Railway Quarters, near Kadbi Square, was talking to his friend at a ground in Pardeshipura, Gaddigodam around 12 noon on Wednesday. During the same time, the three accused goons Chandu Nandu Maste (33), resident of Gaddigodam, behind Police Post, Suresh Ramesh Uike (34), resident of Sundarbagh, Gaddidodam and Ajay Raut (40), of Sundarbagh, Gaddigodam, accosted Umesh and his friend.

The accused trio picked quarrel with Umesh and asked him why he has come to Gaddigodam. Even before Umesh could react, the three goons attacked him and his friend with swords. Umesh amd his friend tried to run away but were chased by the three accused. The accused hit Umesh and his friend with stones and bricks with the intention of killing them.

Sadar Woman PSI Amita Khobragade has registered a case under various Sections of Indian Penal Code and searching for the accused.

