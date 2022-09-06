3 farmers commit suicide in Nagpur district in a span of 48 hours

Advertisement

Nagpur: Three marginal farmers committed suicide in Nagpur district in separate incidents due to crop failure and crop loan debt in a span of two days. The incidents were reported under Jalalkheda, Airoli and Kelwad police stations.

In the first case, an old farmer ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Ambada village under the jurisdiction of Jalalkheda Police Station, on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Vitthalrao Natthuji Umarkar (62). According to police, Vitthal was an owner of two-and-a-half acres of agricultural land. He had reportedly taken a crop loan of Rs 3 lakh. His family members noticed him depressed for the past few days due to crop failure caused by heavy rains.

Advertisement

The dangling body of Vitthal was noticed by his mother Sudhabai on Sunday at 12.30 am. Jalakheda police have registered a case of accidental death.

In another case, a farmer, who owned one acre agriculture land, committed suicide due to ‘loan burden’ at Umri village in Kelwad Police Station area. The farmer Ashok Nilkanth Sarwe (35), a resident of Umri village in Saoner tehsil was under stress due to crop failure for the last two years. He had taken a loan from LIC for farming, police said. As crops were damaged due to heavy rains this year, Ashok was under depression. He committed suicide by consuming poison at his farm on Saturday at 10 am.

In another incident, a farmer, identified as Krishna Sayam (36), was found hanging from a tree on Sunday evening in Tanda village in Mauda tehsil, about 65 km from the city. An Airoli police station official said Sayam had borrowed from his relatives who were forcing him to repay.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement