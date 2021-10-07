3 drunkard brothers abuse, threaten to kill API on duty in Hingna, 2 accused held

Nagpur: Three drunkard brothers abused and threatened to kill an Assistant Police Inspector (API) on duty as the cop initiated action against the three accused for enjoying liquor at a public place in Hingna area on Wednesday night. Two accused have been arrested in this connection.

The API Jeevan Bhatkule, attached to Hingna Police Station, acting on information, reached Nirmal Dhaba on Ring Road and found that four persons were having liquor and food at the Dhaba table. When the API initiated action against the four persons for consuming liquor at a public place, the three accused brothers namely Anil Ramuji Ghavghave (37), Ajay Ramuji Ghavghave (37), and Pappu Ramuji Ghavghave (34), all residents of Hanuman Nagar Slums, Raipur, Hingna, started arguing with the API in abusive language. The accused trio smashed the liquor bottle seized by API Bhatkule as evidence and threatened to kill him. The accused not only heckled an on-duty cop but also obstructed him from performing his official duty.

Hingna Senior Police Inspector Pardeshi, based on API Bhatkule’s complaint, booked the three accused under Sections 353, 294, 201, 506(B), 34 of the IPC and placed two of them Anil Ghavghave and Ajay Ramuji Ghavghave under arrest. Cops are searching for the third accused.