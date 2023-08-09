3 cops suspended over video of playing cards in Nagpur

Nagpur: A video depicting three policemen engaged in card playing (gambling) within the premises of the Crime Branch’s Unit III office in Nagpur went viral on social media on Monday. Taking cognisance of the video, the top brass have suspended three police constables identified in the video.

According to police, Head Constables Anand Kale, Sheikh Firoz, and Constable Ravindra Kardate have been suspended with immediate effect. The video caught the attention of netizens after it was circulated on social media platforms. The video reportedly showed the three policemen engaged in card playing while occupying their positions within the unit office. After watching the video, the top brass ordered an inquiry into the incident. The inquiry revealed that the policemen were indeed playing cards during office hours.

Advertisement

The decision to suspend the officers was reached following a thorough examination of the situation on Tuesday. Reports claimed that the video was filmed by a colleague of the policemen over growing enmity among the policemen. The suspended policemen, in their defence, have stated that they were playing cards as a means of passing time rather than engaging in gambling activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement