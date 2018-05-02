3 booked for duping elderly couple of Rs 33.56 lakh

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police on Friday booked three persons, including realtor Gopal Laxman Kondawar, for allegedly duping an elderly couple of Rs 33.56 lakh. Besides Kondawar, other accused have been identified as Ajay Narayanrao Deshpande (43), a resident of Anandvan Apartment, near Orange City Hospital & Research Institute, Ravi Narayanrao Deshpande (50), a resident of Flat No 201, PNB Society, Narendra Nagar.

According to Police, Pratibha Neelkamal Mahato (58), a resident of 143, Narmada Society, Katol Road, and her husband had purchased four plots (Nos 269, 315, 304 and 305) in Mouza Mangrul. The sale deed of each plot was executed by the accused on March 10, 2014. After the registry, Kondawar, a resident of Ramdaspeth, signed a memorandum of understanding with them and promised that he would repurchase the same plots from them after three years.

Kondawar also gave 7/12 record of the plots to Pratibha and her husband Neelkamal Mahato. After three years, Mahato couple approached Kondawar reminding him of his buy-back offer. As Kondawar started avoiding them, they themselves decided to sell the plots to some other persons. When Pratibha and her husband went to see their plots, the couple was shocked to find somebody else’s house constructed on them.

After they enquired with the Talathi, the latter told them that the accused had sold the four plots to some other persons. On the basis of Pratibha Mahato’s complaint, police registered an offence under Sections 406, 420, 465,467,468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons. PSI Rasool Sheikh is investigating the case.