2nd term for CM Yogi Adityanath as BJP inches towards massive win, AAP sweeps Punjab

The Bharatiya Janata Party is undoing all predictions that claim that BJP may have to face Jat anger in the sugarcane belt of western UP. The party is dominating in the region with overall lead in over 250 seats as per the early trends.

The ‘300 plus seats for BJP’ calculation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Amit Shah is set to become reality as the Bharatiya Janata party leads in over 200 seats, heading towards a landslide victory. Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party has secured spot number 2 in the UP assembly elections, while Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress are in third and fourth position.

Punjab:

In Punjab, where a sweeping victory is expected for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to multiple exit polls. Early leads have tipped decisively in AAP’s favour. Projected winner AAP — positioning itself as an agent of change — designed its poll campaign this time round to encourage people to vote for “badlav” (change), and targeted the traditional political parties for “looting” the state. These parties are the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress, who have alternatively been forming the government in Punjab ever since 1966.

Goa:

Early numbers in Goa indicate that the BJP is leading in Goa in 20 Assembly constituencies, while Congress is leading in 19 seats. TMC is leading in 5 seats. With the exit polls predicting that the results in Goa would end in a dead heat, political parties in the state are preparing for post-poll scenarios.

Uttarakhand:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the halfway mark in Uttarakhand, as it is leading in 47 seats, while the Congress is leading in 17 seats as per early trends.

Manipur:

As counting is underway in Manipur, early numbers indicate that the BJP is leading in 26 seats, while the Congress is leading in 13 Assembly constituencies. National People’s Party (NPP) is leading in 7 seats and JDU in 5 seats and others in 9 seats.