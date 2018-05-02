Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, May 18th, 2021
    2nd Covid wave under control in Maha: Sena

    The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Tuesday claimed that the state has controlled the second wave of Covid-19. The state will now also successfully find a way out of the crisis caused by cyclone Tauktae, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana said.

    “Crises are not new to Maharashtra and the state, which routs these crises, is not new to the world…,” said the Shiv Sena, which one of the three key constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.

    “Maharashtra controlled the first and second waves of COVID-19. Defeated Nisarga (cyclone last year). Now, Maharashtra will successfully find a way out of the Tauktae cyclone crisis too,” the editorial said. On Monday, Maharashtra reported 26,616 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall count to 54,05,068, while 516 deaths pushed the toll to 82,486, as per official figures.


