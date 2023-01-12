29th COMP-EX’ 2023 INAUGURATED 

Nagpur : Its finally here!! Comp-Ex of Nagpur once again under the clear skies of Nagpur. The 29th edition of Central India’s largest IT Event Comp-Ex’ 2023 was opened for the IT infrastructure and knowledge seekers. The Guest of Honour Dr. Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation formally lighted the traditional lamp and declared the four-day expo as open in the presence of Mr. Vinay Dharmadhikari, President, VCMDWA, Mr. Dinesh Naidu, Vice President, Mr. Lalit Gandhi, Secretary, Mr. Jayant Patel, Treasurer, Mr. Ranjit Umathe, Joint Secretary, Executive Members Sanjay Chaurasia, Rohit Jaiswal and Shahzad Akhtar besides other VCMDWA members and thronging visitors.

Dr. Dixit in his address to the audience stated that the work which used to take ten years to finish now gets rapidly over in just one year due to the technological advancements in the field of Information Technology. Dr. Dixit emphasized on the two lost years due to the pandemic and said that yet India is lucky to be back untouched and the life is back to as normal as it was in 2019 before covid struck. Having started the first phase of Mahametro Rail in Nagpur, the daily ridership of metro users is two lakhs which is growing fast and will touch three lakhs very soon. With the second phase approved, the ridership will double when the second phase gets completed.

Dr. Dixit thanked the people for Nagpur for the support and co-operation extended to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation in completing the project on time and providing people the commutation option which saves time, money, is safe and is also environmentally congenial.

Nagpur being the central city of India, Dr. Dixit envisages his vision for Nagpur to become the fifth metro city of India after the existing four metros.

Mr. Vinay Dharmadhikari, President, VCMDWA in his address lauded the team efforts and the participants response to Comp-Ex over its long 32 years of hosting this IT Extravaganza. The 29th edition is indeed a commendable, sustained, noteworthy and highly successful enterprise of VCMDWA. The core objective of Comp-Ex’ thus far has been to keep people abreast of the dynamics of IT industry, inform about the revolution going on in the IT world, to introduce the latest products, applications and services to the people and to also make sure that the visitors enjoy some attractive bargains, offers and schemes.

Driven at a neck-breaking speed fueled with need and desire, the advancement in the field of Information Technology has been always in a state of constant and rapid upgradation. With the unexpected, sudden pandemic that had engulfed the world, new IT need-based solutions, apps and helplines emerged. Thus, the Comp-Ex 2023 promises showcasing newer technology, new hardware and new software that would impact human lives in terms of needs, benefits, safety and entertainment.

With Internet services and mobile phones technology all set to see an enhanced usage with highly improved 5G technology the opportunities, services and convenience to the users across the cross section will have an immense impact. Wide-ranging products at wide ranging price bands suitable for all pockets will be there with low-cost machines, tabs, laptops, low-cost printers. One can get high configuration laptops and desktops at a very good bargain.

Over the four days of Comp-Ex’ 2023 from 12th to the 15th of January, the event at the sprawling Reshimbagh Grounds promises surely promises to be an enriching experience for the avid visitors. With more than 75 participants, there would be more than 200 brands and thousands of products on display and for know-how interaction from the IT industry giants like HP, Canon, Epson, Asus, Brother, Dell, Digisol, D-Link and Lenovo just to name a few.

This much awaited flagship event from VCMDWA is being backed in its efforts by Government of Maharashtra and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation.

