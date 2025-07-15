2,861 Illegal Water Connections Disconnected in the City

Advertisement



Nagpur, :, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Orange City Water (OCW) have jointly disconnected 2,861 illegal water connections across various parts of the city. This action was taken between January and June 2025 across all ten zones through zone teams.

NMC and OCW conducted inspections of household water connections in all ten zones. It was found that in some cases, water connections had been made even before the water meter (Tapping before meter). Other violations included illegal connections, reconnection of disconnected illegal connections, and multiple connections at a single location. The NMC and OCW teams took note of these issues and disconnected the illegal/ unauthorised connections.

Action was taken on 255 connections that were made before the meter point, 1,882 illegal connections, 118 reconnected illegal connections, and 606 locations with double connections — totaling 2,861 illegal connections.

Among all zones, the highest number of actions (922) were taken in the Ashi Nagar Zone. To improve the area’s water supply and management, Ashi Nagar Zone was divided into two parts: 615 illegal connections were found in Ashi Nagar Zone-A and 307 in Ashi Nagar Zone-B. All these were disconnected.

Following this, 760 illegal connections were addressed in Satranjipura Zone. Other zones where action was taken include: Dhantoli Zone (328), Lakadganj Zone (234), Laxminagar Zone (163), Dharampeth Zone (134), Gandhibagh Zone (96), Nehru Nagar Zone (95), Mangalwari Zone (84), and Hanuman Nagar Zone (45). All these illegal connections have been disconnected.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or email at contact@ocwindia.com.