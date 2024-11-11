2,700 Grain Kits Seized in Nagpur; Independent Candidate Jichkar Accused of Code Violation

Advertisement

Nagpur: Narendra Jichkar, an independent candidate from West Nagpur, faces allegations of violating the election code of conduct. Authorities recently seized over 2,700 grain kits from Mahendra Nagar and Motibagh areas, reportedly containing Jichkar’s campaign materials. Following a complaint, police have registered a case in the matter.

In Motibagh’s Central Railway Colony, around 220 ration kits were seized, while over 2,500 kits were confiscated from Mahendra Nagar, estimated to be worth approximately 1.5 million rupees. The Election Commission’s team conducted this operation.

Campaign pamphlets of West Nagpur’s independent candidate, Narendra Jichkar, were found in the seized ration kits. The Commission received information that kits were being stockpiled in these areas to potentially influence voters. Upon investigation by a flying squad, the kits were confiscated.

In light of the elections, Jichkar is accused of breaching the election code of conduct, leading to a police case. However, Jichkar has denied the allegations, claiming the grain kits do not belong to him and that his campaign materials were intentionally placed in the kits to tarnish his reputation.