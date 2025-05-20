26 Children Found in Suspicious Circumstances on Shalimar Express in Nagpur; RPF Takes Action

Advertisement



Nagpur – A serious incident came to light at Nagpur Railway Station when 26 children were found being transported under suspicious circumstances via the Shalimar Express (Train No. 18030). The Railway Protection Force (RPF) swiftly intervened and took all the children into safe custody.

The children were deboarded at Nagpur station and immediately taken to the RPF post. A man accompanying the children, believed to be their caretaker or “ustad”, was also detained for questioning.

The matter came to notice when the Station Manager on duty at Platform No. 8 observed a large group of children behaving suspiciously. He promptly alerted the RPF, who responded quickly as soon as the train arrived.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the children were brought from Uttar Pradesh and were allegedly being taken to a madrasa located in the Tajbagh area of Nagpur. The caretaker claimed to possess a permission letter from a local village panchayat in Uttar Pradesh authorizing the transfer.

Given the seriousness of the incident, representatives from the State Minority Commission and a child welfare organization rushed to the spot to verify the documents and assess the situation.

According to sources, the verification of documents was still ongoing late into the night. Meanwhile, members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Childline visited the RPF post, where they spoke with the children individually to understand their background and current condition.

Experts have raised concerns, stating that transferring minors across state lines for religious education or institutional admission without state-level authorization is a violation of the law. Such activities are closely monitored under the Juvenile Justice Act and child protection laws.

RPF officials confirmed that a detailed report is being prepared and will be submitted to the concerned administrative departments. The final decision will rest with the Child Welfare Committee and the state authorities. Currently, all 26 children are under RPF supervision and efforts are being made to contact their families. The investigation is ongoing, and legal action will be taken if required.

