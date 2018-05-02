Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Nov 26th, 2019
National News

26/11 terror attacks: 11 years since LeT attack on Mumbai

On November 26, 2008, ten terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Pakistan had entered Mumbai via the Arabian Sea. The civilians were targeted at multiple places in Mumbai. Approx 164 people among 26 foreigners were dead.

Nearly 308 people were injured. 9 terrorists were gunned down by police personals. One terrorist named Ajmal Kasab was arrested. 18 policemen including few officers and two NSG commandos were killed.

Later Pakistan admitted that Ajmal Kasab was a Pakistani citizen. The operation was continued from November 26-28 to finish the terrorists.

