2500-strong police posse to keep an eye on New Year revellers in Nagpur

No Dec 31 parties allowed even at housing societies, says CP Kumar

Nagpur: The City Police have decided to deploy a 2500-strong posse to ensure smooth and peaceful New Year celebrations and avert any untoward incident. The cops would keep an eye on drunken driving, reckless driving, driving without helmets and other violations of traffic rules during the bandobast.

As per the decision, teams of Traffic Branch and Police Station staff would dot the major intersections across the city to detect and prosecute violations. Cops would maintain a zero tolerance policy towards anti-social elements. Police station staff, Crime Branch teams and traffic cops would keep a tight vigil at public places, including hotels and restaurants and thoroughfares. District administration has already banned New Year parties. However, hotels, restaurants, eateries, cinema halls and malls would function till ‘scheduled timings.’

All flyovers in the city, West High Court Road between Law College and Shankar Nagar Square, roads near Telangkhedi Lake, Hanuman Temple, Vayu Sena Nagar and surrounding area would be closed for vehicular traffic from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Saturday.

No Dec 31 parties even at housing societies:

The Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on Thursday said that parties will not be allowed at housing societies, private places and such venues on the pretext of ‘family, friend get-together’ on New Year’s eve or till the recent guidelines issued by the state government on Covid appropriate behaviour remain in force.

“Families can celebrate at their homes but any attempt for having a social gathering will be legally dealt with. No terrace or garden parties at housing societies will be allowed. We have booked a few housing society office bearers for organizing dandiya,” the Top Cop said.

Kumar also said revellers can visit pubs, hotels and restaurants that will have to operate at 50% capacity but people can’t take to dance floors. There will be stringent checks on roads for drunk driving. Suspects will be taken to government hospitals for blood tests before action is initiated, said the CP adding all the party organizers and event managers have been cautioned.