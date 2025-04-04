250 pax on London-Mumbai flight stranded In Turkey

Advertisement



More than 250 passengers on a London-Mumbai Virgin Atlantic flight, many of them Indians, are stuck in Turkey’s Diyarbakir airport for over 40 hours now. An airline spokesperson has said the VS358 flight from London to Mumbai on 2nd April was cancelled due to an “urgent medical diversion” to Diyarbakir airport, NDTV reports.

After landing, the aircraft suffered a technical issue and is being inspected.

Gold Rate 04 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 90,500/- Gold 22 KT 84,200 /- Silver / Kg - 93,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“The safety and security of our customers and crew remains our highest priority, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Subject to receiving the necessary technical approvals, we will continue flight VS1358 to Mumbai from Diyarbakir Airport at 12:00 local time on Friday 4th April,” the Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said.”If approvals are not received, we plan instead to provide a bus transfer for customers to an alternative aircraft at another Turkish airport tomorrow to complete our customers’ journey to Mumbai,” the airline said.

“In the meantime, passengers are being provided with overnight hotel accommodation and refreshments in Turkey, while we work towards a resolution, and we will keep all customers informed as soon as new updates become available,” Virgin Atlantic said.

Advertisement