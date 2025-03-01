25-Year-Old Brain-Dead Youth from Parbhani Saves Five Lives Through Organ Donation

Nagpur: In a heartwarming act of generosity, a 25-year-old brain-dead youth from Parbhani has given a new lease of life to five individuals in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar through organ donation.

Deepak Vilasrao Darade, a resident of Chincholi Darade in Jintur, Parbhani district, met with a tragic accident on Saturday near a petrol pump on the Jintur-Ondha road. He suffered severe head injuries and internal bleeding after being hit by a two-wheeler. Despite being rushed to Devgiri Super Specialty Hospital in Parbhani, he succumbed to his injuries on the morning of February 23.

Following his passing, his grieving family—father Vilas Darade, mother Kusum Darade, and brothers Raju and Madhav—decided to donate his organs, giving hope and life to others in need.

– Heart: Transplanted into a 53-year-old woman in Mumbai.

– Kidneys: Donated to two individuals, aged 52 and 35, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

– Liver: Transplanted into a 63-year-old man in Nagpur.

– Lungs: Given to a 50-year-old woman in Pune.

To ensure swift transportation, green corridors were created. The liver traveled 450 km from Parbhani to Nagpur’s New Era Hospital in just five hours—marking the first liver transported from another city to Nagpur this year. Previously, in 2023, a liver was brought from AIIMS Raipur.

Similarly, a green corridor was established between Parbhani and Nanded to transport the heart, which was then airlifted to Mumbai via a chartered flight. Another chartered flight carried the lungs to Pune.