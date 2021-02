24-hours shutdown: Pench-1 WTP to remain non-operational on Feb 24

Water supply in part of 5 zones to remain affected on (Feb 24) Wednesday



Nagpur: : Wapcos Limited , the company laying water distribution network in unauthorized lay outs/slums etc under AMRUT in city has requested for 24 hours shutdown to carry out Godhni – Gorewada 400mm Feeder main Interconnection work on Feb 24, 2021 (Wednesday) from 10 am to February 25 at 10 am.

Meanwhile, Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water have also planned to carry out some major work during this 24 hours shutdown like Hanuman Nagar ESR Inlet and Outlet valve replacement and Pench-1 WTP –Electrical Yard replacement of Isolator and DO set on the incoming 4-pole electrical structure inside the sub station.

For carrying out these works Pench -1 water Treatment Plant at Gorewada will remain non-operational from 24th Feb 2021 from 10.00 am to 25th Feb 2020 10.00 am. and water supply in part of Gandhibag, Mangalwari, Dharampeth, Dhantoli and Satranjipura zones that were catered from RajBhavan MBR will remain affected.

Areas to remain affected following Pench-I WTP shutdown are:

Gandhibagh (Medical Feeder) Zone: Kothi road,Gadikhana, New shukrawari,Karnalbag,Ramjiwadi,Subhash Road, Ghat Road, Joharipura, Chandak lay out, Indiranagar,Jattarodi,Rambag,Imamwada, Rambag MHADA, Medical,Bara signal, Patel Timber Market. Untkhana, Rajabaxa.Ghat Road.

Dhantoli Zone : Wanjarinagar,Somwari Qtr. WakilPeth, Raghujinagar,Hanumannagar, Siraspeth, Reshimbag, Chandan Nagar, PTS qtr. Om nagar, Shiv nagar, Mahavir nagar, Anand nagar, Bhagat colony, , Raghuji nagar, Sudampuri, Old Nandanwan, Tiranga sq. Nehru nagar, Kabir nagar, , Gyatri Nagar, Ajni Railway & Government Medical College. Kukde layout,Kausalya Nagar, Babulkheda, Chandramani Nagar,Vilas Nagar, Vasant Nagar

Dharampeth Zone (GH – Buldi Line): Buldi main road, tekdi road, kumbhartoli,Netaji market, Telipura, Anand Nagar,Modi no 1,2,3, Ganesh mandir, Ramdaspeth, Maharajbagh Road

Mangalwari Zone Zone : Chaoni, Rajnagar, Mecosabagh, Byramji town, christain colony, vijay nagar,new colony,pagalkhana, gaddigodam,mount road,butty chaal, khemka galli, tukaram chaal,red cross road sadar & sadar, police line part, Nayi Basti, Sindhi Colony, Kadbi Chowk, Clark Town, Lumbini Nagar, Gautam Nagar

Gorewada GSR : Natraj Society, Darshan Society, Ekata Nagar, Narmada Society, Madhav Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Ujwal Nagar, Ganpati Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Kale Layout, Jaidurga Nagar, Keshav Nagar, Welcome Society, Rashtrsanth Nagar, Shabina Society, Shrikrishna Nagar, Aashirwad Nagar, Sumit Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Baba farid Nagar, Bandhu Nagar, MB Town 1, 2 & 3, Matar Nagar, Zingabai Takli vasti, Geeta Nagar, Doye Layout, Adarsh Nagar, Manvar Layout, Saibaba Colony, Faras.

Satranjipura Zone (Boriyapura Feeder Main): Lashkaribagh, Moti Bagh Railway Quarter, Mayo Hospital, Saifi Nagar, Ansar Nagar, Dobi, Kamal Baba darga, Hansapuri, Bhagwaghar Square, Mominpura,MLC canteen Area, Shaikh Baari Sqr, Naal Saab Sqr,Kala Zanda Takiya, Bhankheda, Dadarapool Timki, Golibar Sqr, Kosarkar Mohalla, Nandbaji Doha, Samata Budh Vihar. Sapate Mohalla, Dandare Mohalla,Devgharpur,Gangakhet Square, Bajirao Galli,Pachpaoli railway Gate, Pili Marbat, Dhapodakar Lane(Tandapeth), Lala Darawaja, Musalmanpura, Bangali Panja, Maskasaath, Itwari Telipura, Mirchi Bazar Sqr. Bhaji Mandi, Lohaoli, Resham oli, Bartan oli, Bajirao galii. Teen Nal Square, Khapripura Bhishikar Mohalla, Bhaji Mandi Tanga Stand, Sambhaji Kasar, Dhiwarpura, Ram Nagar, Bangladesh, Umatewadi, Bairagipua, Telipura Pevatha, Baraipura, Miirchi Mandir Area, Itwari Railway Station, Marwadi Chowk.

NMC-OCW has appealed citizens to store sufficient water for their use as tanker supply will also not be possible & co-operate. Water through Tankers will also be not possible in affected areas.

NMC-OCW have appealed citizens to co-operate and if they have any complaints regarding water supply or need information please do contact @ NMC-OCW’s Toll Free Number 1800 266 9899 at any time.