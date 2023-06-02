237 passengers killed, 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash

Odisha train accident: At least 237 people died and over 900 were injured in an accident on Friday, June 2, after a collision occurred between the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.

The Coromandel Express operates between Bengal’s Shalimar station in West Bengal and Chennai. The collision took place near Bahanaga railway station, resulting in a significant number of casualties among the passengers.

According to Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, a goods train was also involved in the massive accident. Officials said several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the adjacent track. These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too.

Advertisement

They said several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah train travelling to Howrah derailed at Bahanagabazar and fell on adjacent tracks.

“These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too,” a senior official said.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as the coaches of the Coromandel Express hit its wagons after getting derailed, the official said.

The accident happened around 7 pm, he said.

Over 350 people have been admitted to different hospitals across the district, officials said, adding that all private and government hospitals have been put on alert in the nearby districts, including state capital Bhubaneswar.

So far, 50 bodies could be brought out from under the overturned coaches, they said.

A PTI reporter at the spot said several people were trapped under the derailed coaches, and locals were assisting emergency services personnel to rescue them, but darkness was hindering the operation.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he was rushing to the accident site.

“Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families.

Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops,” he tweeted.

He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he has reviewed the situation, and will be travelling to the accident site early Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was distressed by the accident, and spoke with Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation.

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he tweeted.

Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of NDRF and 60 ambulances were working to rescue the injured, officials said.

The Odisha government has issued helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

Expressing concern over the accident, in which a large number of people from West Bengal were involved, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was monitoring the situation along with the chief secretary and other officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement