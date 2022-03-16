23-year-old woman’s charred body found in Surabardi

Nagpur: A body of 23-year-old woman, who was missing from Rana Pratap Nagar was found in Surabardi under Wadi Police Station here, on late Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nikita Chaudhary (23), a resident of Rana Pratap Nagar.

According to police sources, Nikita who was working with a private firm had gone missing from past couple of days. A missing complaint was also registered in this connection with Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station. On late Wednesday night, cops received information that a charred body was found under Wadi Police Station. Preliminary investigations then revealed her true identity as Nikita.

In the meantime, cops have sent her body for autopsy to determine the exact reason behind her death. Further investigations are on.